A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener

A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener

A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.

 • Anthony Dasher
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia

Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia

Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.

 • Jed May
WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen

WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen

Prior to Monday's practice, tight end Ben Yurosek and linebacker CJ Allen were made available to the media.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

Key points from CJ Allen's press conference

UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May

Published Nov 5, 2024
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia
Jed May  •  UGASports
Staff

Georgia has landed an elite playmaker in the 2026 class.

Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia. The California prospect chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, and others.

Georgia offered Spafford in July. This came shortly after an electric performance at the Under Armour Future 50 that included Spafford winning the honor of fastest man and posting a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.

"Georgia is No. 1. They produce the best, you play the best, you practice against the best, it’s the best," Spafford told Rivals this fall. "That’s how you get to the league. SEC ball, that’s how you get to the league and that’s where I want to go.”

Spafford is the third commitment in Georgia's 2026 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. He joins defensive backs Jontavius Wyman and Dominick Kelly.

