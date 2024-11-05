Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford commits to Georgia

in other news
A record night by Asa Newell helps Georgia win a difficult opener
A sparkling debut by Asa Newell overcame an otherwise difficult opener for Georgia against Tennessee Tech.
Ben Yurosek on why he transferred to Georgia
Tight end Ben Yurosek recaps his journey at Georgia so far.
WATCH: Ben Yurosek and CJ Allen
Prior to Monday's practice, tight end Ben Yurosek and linebacker CJ Allen were made available to the media.
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser
Watch the video of and read the transcript to Kirby Smart's Monday press conference leading up to the Ole Miss game.
Key points from CJ Allen's press conference
UGASports has the key points from CJ Allen's press conference on Monday.
Georgia has landed an elite playmaker in the 2026 class.
Rivals100 receiver Vance Spafford has committed to Georgia. The California prospect chose the Bulldogs over Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Notre Dame, and others.
Georgia offered Spafford in July. This came shortly after an electric performance at the Under Armour Future 50 that included Spafford winning the honor of fastest man and posting a 4.35-second time in the 40-yard dash.
"Georgia is No. 1. They produce the best, you play the best, you practice against the best, it’s the best," Spafford told Rivals this fall. "That’s how you get to the league. SEC ball, that’s how you get to the league and that’s where I want to go.”
Spafford is the third commitment in Georgia's 2026 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. He joins defensive backs Jontavius Wyman and Dominick Kelly.
