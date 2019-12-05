Snap Count: Regular Season Totals
Georgia has played a total of 91 players on it's offense and defense throughout the regular season. Below, our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to take an in-depth look at how many plays each Bulldog played for the extent of the season.
Quarterback (3 Played)
|Player
|First 6 Games
|Last 6 Games
|Overall (%)
|
Jake Fromm
|
342 (84%)
|
407 (96%)
|
749 (90%)
|
Stetson Bennett
|
57 (14%)
|
19 (4%)
|
76 (9%)
|
Nathan Priestley
|
9 (2%)
|
0 (0%)
|
9 (1%)
Running Back (8 Played)
|Player
|First 6 Games
|Last 6 Games
|Overall (%)
|
D'Andre Swift
|
223 (55%)
|
210 (49%)
|
433 (52%)
|
Brian Herrien
|
83 (20%)
|
120 (28%)
|
203 (24%)
|
James Cook
|
85 (21%)
|
34 (8%)
|
119 (14%)
|
Zamir White
|
59 (14%)
|
49 (12%)
|
108 (13%)
|
Kenny McIntosh
|
20 (5%)
|
9 (2%)
|
29 (3%)
|
Prather Hudson
|
12 (3%)
|
0 (0%)
|
12 (1%)
|
Sevaughn Clark
|
8 (2%)
|
0 (0%)
|
8 (1%)
|
Anthony Summey
|
2 (1%)
|
0 (0%)
|
2 (0.2%)
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news