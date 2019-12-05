News More News
Snap Count: Regular Season Totals

Georgia has played a total of 91 players on it's offense and defense throughout the regular season. Below, our analyst Trent Smallwood joins Pro Football Focus to take an in-depth look at how many plays each Bulldog played for the extent of the season.

Quarterback (3 Played)
Player First 6 Games Last 6 Games Overall (%)

Jake Fromm

342 (84%)

407 (96%)

749 (90%)

Stetson Bennett

57 (14%)

19 (4%)

76 (9%)

Nathan Priestley

9 (2%)

0 (0%)

9 (1%)
First 6 Games: 408 / Last 6 Games: 426 / Total: 834
Running Back (8 Played)
Player First 6 Games Last 6 Games Overall (%)

D'Andre Swift

223 (55%)

210 (49%)

433 (52%)

Brian Herrien

83 (20%)

120 (28%)

203 (24%)

James Cook

85 (21%)

34 (8%)

119 (14%)

Zamir White

59 (14%)

49 (12%)

108 (13%)

Kenny McIntosh

20 (5%)

9 (2%)

29 (3%)

Prather Hudson

12 (3%)

0 (0%)

12 (1%)

Sevaughn Clark

8 (2%)

0 (0%)

8 (1%)

Anthony Summey

2 (1%)

0 (0%)

2 (0.2%)
First 6 Games: 408 / Last 6 Games: 426 / Total: 834
