Dylan Raiola, the nation’s top prospect in 2024, anticipated an All-Star special meal from Waffle House following his senior season debut as his Buford squad topped St. Frances Academy 18-0 on Friday night.

The game was between two of the nation’s best high school programs, with Buford at No. 10 and St Frances at No. 6. Each squad had highly-ranked prospects all over the field.

Still, Raiola, who committed to Georgia in June, faired well against a defense full of four and five-star players. In his debut against the Panthers, he passed for 185 yards and a pair of touchdowns on Friday.