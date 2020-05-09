Incoming wide receiver Arian Smith has some healing to do.

On Saturday, the Florida native posted a picture on Instagram showing his left wrist in a cast following a recent surgery.

Fortunately, the news is good.

In a text to UGASports, Smith confirmed that the operation was simply to correct an old injury from when he played all of last season with a broken bone in his left wrist.

Smith said he will only have to be in the cast for "two weeks." It's expected he will be ready for the start of fall practice, whenever that may be.

At 6-foot-1 and 170-pounds, Smith earned top honors at the “Fastest Man Challenge” during the Under Armour All-American Game practices last December.

Smith was named the 2018 Small School Defensive Player of the Year by The Lakeland Ledger his junior season at Mulberry HS before transferring to Lakeland High for his senior season. There, he converted to wide receiver full-time his senior season, after playing a mix of running back, quarterback, receiver and defensive back at Mulberry High. Last year, Smith hauled in 19 catches for 382 receiving yards and six touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per reception

As a junior, Smith won the FHSAA Class 2A state title in the 200 meters and finished in second place in the 100 meters. He also won the boys elite 100 meters race at the 2019 Nike Elite Prefontaine Classic.

Smith is one of five receivers signed by the Bulldogs in their most recent class, joining Marcus Rosemy, Jermaine Burton, Ladd McConkey and early enrollee Justin Robinson.