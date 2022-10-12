



Six games into the season, head coach Kirby Smart is starting to sense a theme when it comes to the identity of his Georgia football team.

When asked what’s stood out the most about his top-ranked Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) entering Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., SEC Network), two things jumped to mind.

“Probably grit, toughness. The way they practice, I really like it. They're really a unique, connected group,” Smart said. “This year’s group is a little different than last year's group. Last year's group feels like they had been around longer. This group is created a little bit of an identity of how they care for each other, but also the grit and toughness they play with.”

The Bulldogs are also a team that’s faced some first-half adversity.

Georgia’s 26-22 victory at Missouri that saw the Bulldogs come back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter no doubt left fans perplexed and worried about the future. For Smart, however, it was a valuable lesson that he believes will help the team going forward.

“We are excited to get out there every day. I think the complacency is out the window,” left guard Xavier Truss said. “We have a lot of guys that are hungry to get out on the field and put in work. Again, this week the main point has been to strike and attack. I think that is a big part of our identity.”

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart was asked to elaborate on why he felt this year’s team was a unique group.

“There are too many groups within our team that have been together,” Smart said. “This is kind of the class that you start to get your upper classmen that went through Covid, went through a tough year when we didn’t get to play in front of large crowds.”

In other words, it’s a team that’s bonded and willing to do whatever is necessary to focus on a common cause.

“Every group is a little different. Every team is a little different in terms of the personality they take on. This one has been unique in terms of toughness and grit. They practice hard, they practice really physical,” Smart said. “I’m not saying the team didn’t last year, but last year’s team was a little different. This year’s team, we realize that we have to make ourselves unique by how we practice and how we play, because we may not be as talented as we were last year.”

Left tackle Broderick Jones said the fact so many new players are having to play bigger roles is the main reason why.

“I feel like as a team we were connected last year. I feel like this year, more people are taking on bigger roles, so it forces older players to connect with the younger players because you need them to step up at this point in time,” Jones said. “Just being able to connect with them and learn more about where they're from, who they are, and learning their why."

Smart feels the resulting message has been received

“Across the board, we have to play better, and I think the guys get that,” Smart said. “They’ve grown each week and they continue to grow.”