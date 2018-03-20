After weeks of speculation, we now know what roles Georgia's staff of assistants will play.

As speculated, there are some changes.

We already knew about Dan Lanning, who was hired as the replacement for Kevin Sherrer as the Bulldogs’ new outside linebackers coach, along with Cortez Hankton, the former Vanderbilt assistant with NFL experience, now set to serve as the team’s new wide receivers coach.

As for James Coley, who coached receivers for Smart in each of his first two seasons, he’s now Georgia’s new quarterbacks coach and will serves as the team's co-offensive along with coordinator Jim Chaney, who will add the tight ends to his list of responsibilities.

Scott Fountain was hired as the team’s 10th assistant per the new NCAA directive and will coordinate Georgia’s special teams.

Other staff duties will remain the same.

They include Mel Tucker (defensive coordinator), Del McGee (running backs), Sam Pittman (offensive line), Tray Scott (defensive line) and Glenn Schumann (inside linebackers).