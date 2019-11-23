Smart Post-Game Press Conference: 'Our offensive staff probably hates me.'
00:00- Opening Comments
02:30- Inability to put opponents away
03:19- Thoughts on Texas A&M’s wide receivers
04:06- Missed execution from the UGA offense
04:44- Getting the final first down dagger
05:32- Thoughts on Fromm and Swift ‘passion’
06:04- Is there a concern with Jake Fromm?
06:45- Eric Stokes injury?
06:58- Senior Day emotions
07:37- Honoring the walk-ons
08:13- Thoughts on Cager injury and not playing
09:02- Tyrique Stevenson’s progression
09:38- Thoughts on holding A&M to -1 rushing
10:52- Onside kick and execution
11:14- Kirby and his ‘risk appetite’
11:47- “Our offensive staff probably hates me”
13:20- Rodrigo Blankenship’s accomplishments
13:45- Jordan Davis needs to make a commitment to excellence
14:30- Is this the best defense Kirby’s had?
15:25- Is Kirby happy he doesn’t have to prepare for the triple-option against GT?
15:42- Is there a running back in the SEC doing what Swift does?