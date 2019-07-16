HOOVER, Ala. – Running back Zamir White still has not been cleared for contact.

But he appears to be getting close.

Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the redshirt freshman, who continues to make strides while coming back from a second ACL tear that suffered in August of last year.

“He’s on schedule. We’re excited about where he is,” Smart told reporters at SEC Media Days. “He’s doing everything we’ve asked him to do. I’m thrilled about how hard he works and the things he’s able to do. Our expectation is that he competes every day and earns some playing time.”

Smart did not give a date as to when White might be cleared for his first contact, but it’s apparent he’s getting close.

“Seeing him out there is exciting to me,” Smart said. “Whether it’s cutting, doing cone-to-cone (drills), it excites me seeing him do it because I know what he’s been through.”

Smart said White has had plenty of support along way, not only from head trainer Ron Courson who has overseen his rehab, but also from former Bulldogs who have gone through the same injury.

“A lot of players go through it, whether it’s Robert Edwards, Nick Chubb, Todd Gurley, they’ve all reached out to him,” Smart said. “He’s on the upward stride of that pump.”

The Bulldogs certainly hope White can get back to a semblance of his old self.

Junior D’Andre Swift is the top back, but Georgia knows it needs solid contributions from the likes of White, senior Brian Herrien and sophomore James Cook.

“James has bulked up a little bit, he’s very intelligent and we’ve got to find ways to get him the ball,” Smart said. “There’s going to be great competition there because we know it’s hard to play more than three backs. We’ve got good backs; we’ve just got to find ways to get those guys touches. (Cook) has to become a more dominant special teams’ player. He’s different, he’s a little more electric than what we have, so we want to find ways to get him the ball and I think he’s a lot more mature now.”