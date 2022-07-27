Smart on why his Bulldogs did not sign a transfer

Georgia holds the distinction of being the only FBS football team not to bring in a transfer player for 2022. According to head coach Kirby Smart, it was not for a lack of effort.

“There were several guys that we thought made our roster better that we just lost out on, positions we needed we just didn't win on,” he said. “But we weren't just going to take one to take one. We didn't say, 'We don't want to be the only team that didn't take one.' People called us and were begging to come but we didn't think it was a fit because we had depth at that position.”

Team chemistry was also a consideration.

Sometimes players are just not a fit, and Smart wasn’t going to trifle with what he feels is a strength of this year’s team by bringing in someone who might not fit the culture.

“The positions we needed the most, we didn't necessarily win out at. We're going to go with what we got as opposed to taking someone who is not a fit,” Smart said. “Those positions are so important and so critical to fit because if they come in and don't fit, you're in a precious situation where you could destroy your team chemistry.”

Smart declined to say exactly what position he was looking to augment, although it’s believed defensive back and wide receiver were the two focuses.

“Well, I think it's obvious. You're never going to turn down an elite player. When there is an elite player in the portal, we want to be able to go get them if they can help us,” Smart said. “There's no one position where we have to go have a guy here because we have it at all positions. I'm not looking to sign a tight end if that is what you're asking.”

Obviously, Smart’s success with bringing in transfers is well documented.

What Derion Kendrick did augmenting Georgia’s secondary for last year’s national championship run is a perfect example. This year, tight end Arik Gilbert appears primed to make a big impact after sitting out last year for personal reasons following his transfer from LSU.

Although he did not technically leave, sophomore offensive lineman Amarius Mims did put his name in the NCAA transfer portal before deciding to return following a brief flirtation with Florida State.

Since his return, Smart has been pleased with what he’s seen.

“He's done a tremendous job. He's victim to what every kid is. Opportunity vs. grinding it out, fighting it out and working his way up. He was doing really well in the spring and then he had an injury and from practice seven or eight on and that was tough,” Smart said. “That missed time affected his ability to go out there and fight for playing time. He's had a tremendous work ethic since returning, he's been really positive since returning. He's still athletically gifted and he seems to have a better grasp of what we're doing offensively. The biggest thing with him is staying healthy.”