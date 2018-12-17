Kirby Smart said Monday he has no timetable to name a new defensive coordinator, Mel Tucker having left to become the head coach at Colorado.

"There's no timetable on replacing him," Smart said. "We've had a ton of interest, obviously, with an opportunity to come in and work with some good players here at Georgia."

According to Smart, his most immediate concern has been helping to make sure his team is prepared for its Jan. 1 date against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

"I'll be working with the secondary during bowl practices, and Bacarri will be with us," Smart said. "(Glenn) Schumann, Dan (Lanning), and Trey (Scott) will all share some of those duties going forward, but we've always been really involved with the the defense and it will continue to be that way."

Cornerback Eric Stokes conceded it's a bit difference when the head coach is watching your every move.

"It's way more intense, because he's the head coach and demands more from you," Stokes said. "Everything we've been doing with him has been really intense."

Tucker, who accepted the job with the Buffaloes two weeks ago, hired former Georgia analysts Jay Johnson and Tyson Summers. These two were named the team’s offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively.

"I think (Johnson) is the unsung hero of Georgia football. He did wonders for me in that quarterback room," quarterback Jake Fromm said. "What he did scouting-wise, watching opposing defenses and what-not—I could always go to him with a question about what they're doing schematically, and that sort of thing. We're going to miss him. I wish him nothing but the best."

Stokes feels the same about Tucker.

It was Tucker who recruited the redshirted freshman, and Stokes said he credits his former defensive coordinator for getting him in the position where he currently finds himself.

"He was the one who recruited me and helped me come here," Stokes said. "Without Coach Tuck, I wouldn't even be here. Coach Tucker played a big, big part in it. But hey, he's at Colorado now, and we've got to move on."



