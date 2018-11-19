Georgia is expected to be without the services of linebacker Monty Rice, who injured his foot during warm-ups of last Saturday’s win over UMass.

"Monty is probably not going to be available this week," head coach Kirby Smart said during Monday's press conference to preview Georgia Tech.

Smart added the Bulldogs expect to get Rice back but don;t know if it will be this week

With Rice out, the Bulldogs are expected to turn to either Juwan Taylor or Natrez Patrick to line up alongside Tae Crowder, who started opposite the sophomore against the Minutemen.



Rice came into last week's game as the Bulldogs’ leading tackler.

Freshmen Quay Walker and Channing Tindall are also candidates to receive extra looks.

The timing of the injury to Rice - who was seen leaving the Butts-Mehre Building Monday on crutches and wearing a boot - could not have come at a worse time for the Bulldogs.

One of the keys to having any measure of success against the triple-option has been to have strong play from your inside linebackers.

Rice has been Georgia’s most consistent performer at the position, although Smart said after the game he’s got confidence in whomever has to replace him.

“Yeah, I have confidence in all our players. Why wouldn't I? They practice every day. I’ve got supreme confidence in Quay and Channing Tindall,” Smart said. “I mean, that’s what coaches do. They show confidence in players, to put them out there and give them an opportunity to play.”