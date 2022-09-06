A new plan is now in place.



Starting in 2026, the College Football Playoffs will be expanded to 12 teams instead of the four currently able to compete for a national championship.

Although the plan still has its detractors, many hail the decision because it presumably will keep more teams and fan bases engaged throughout the course of the long season with the dream that yes, they too, can become national champions.

So, what does Georgia head coach Kirby Smart think?

“I don't know how it affects Georgia personally,” Smart said. “Yeah, and I think I’m hesitant to say that I supported it. I wouldn't say that I've been clearly in one camp over the other.”

Under the new 12-team model, the field will consist of the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large teams.

Initial games will take place on either the second or third week of December, with at least 12 days separating the Playoff and conference championship games.

The top four seeds will receive byes and advance straight to the quarterfinals. They will also select where they want to play their New Year’s Day 6 bowl games. The top seed will have the first selection, followed by the 2nd and 3rd seed with the 4th seed taking the last available bowl by default.

The Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl and Cotton Bowl will serve as sites for the quarterfinal games on a rotating basis.

First round games will be play on campus at the higher seed or another location designated by the host team.

The national championship game will be at a neutral site.

“I think there's some good and bad to both,” Smart said of the current and upcoming format. “I don't think we know the repercussions of going 12 over 4. There's been some good things about four. There's probably some good things about 12. It's just everybody loves change.”

But that’s something Smart does not intend to get too wrapped up with. He’ll just continue to do everything he can to make sure his Bulldogs are part of the conversation.

“It's on a continuum. So, it's, like, there will be somebody complaining about something about 12,” Smart said. “I don't really get into whether or not it's going to be beneficial for us, because I think it's year to year on what kind of team you have and how the other teams do in the country.”