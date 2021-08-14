Smart gives updates on young cornerbacks following scrimmage

“Kelee has done some good things. He’s made some plays out on the perimeter. He’s got elite speed,” Smart said. “Now, he’s gone all the way through [without injury] this time at camp, gotten one scrimmage under his belt, and he continues to work hard. He gets better with every rep.”

Still, from what Kirby Smart has seen thus far in fall camp, he is seemingly pleased with his group of cornerbacks. Following the camp’s first scrimmage, the Georgia head coach especially praised the freshmen at the position, beginning with redshirt freshman Kelee Ringo . Ringo, the nation’s No. 7 overall prospect in the 2020 class, has essentially not played football in two years because of a shoulder injury.

Consider that of the team’s top seven cornerbacks, three are true freshmen and two are redshirt freshmen. There are two seniors in the group. However, one of those upperclassmen is a transfer, leaving veteran Ameer Speed , who has totaled just 12 tackles in four seasons at Georgia.

If there is a position group that should be at least somewhat of a concern for Georgia as the start of the 2021 season looms just three weeks away, it’s arguably at the Bulldogs’ two cornerback spots.

Along with Speed, Ringo figures to compete for a starting cornerback spot for game one versus Clemson on September 4. The same is true for another redshirt freshman, Jalen Kimber, who played sparingly last season (one tackle in three games). According to Smart, Kimber did not participate in today’s scrimmage because of an injured shoulder.

Of the true freshmen cornerbacks, Nyland Green and Lovasea Carroll, according to Smart, are both “in a growth process of learning” and may need to wait a season or two before seeing significant playing time. Still, each is getting a lot of reps in fall camp and are “going to be good players.”

Smart singled out the remaining true freshman, Kamari Lassiter. The young corner from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was likely the least touted of the group and did not enroll early. Nevertheless, Lassiter has been a surprise standout in fall camp.

“[Lassiter] has really been a surprise highlight of camp. He’s intentional. He’s smart. He cares about special teams. He learns the first time you tell him,” Smart said. “He’s just another evidence that if you go get smart students that can run, they can play. I think he is going to be a really good football player.”

Finally, the one certain starter in the group is senior Derion Kendrick, a Clemson transfer, who missed today’s scrimmage to attend the funeral of a best friend. It was the first practice he had missed all fall camp.

There’s the notion that Kendrick, a two-time All-ACC honoree with the Tigers, might need time beyond the season opener against his former team to fully learn and excel in Georgia’s defense. Yet, according to Smart, there should be no concern with the ability of the transfer cornerback.

“[Kendrick] comes from a good program. [Clemson] plays multiple coverages in their secondary,” Smart said. “You know, there was a concern if he could learn our stuff fast enough—but that’s not a concern. He’s very intelligent. He understands it.”