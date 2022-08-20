Smart gives his take on the backup quarterbacks

Kirby Smart obviously hopes that nothing happens to quarterback Stetson Bennett during the course of the upcoming campaign. But if it does, it appears he’ll have plenty of confidence in Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff to fill in.

"They're different. They're two different guys,” Smart said of Beck and Vandagriff following Saturday’s scrimmage at Sanford Stadium.

“They each possess two different parts of what Stetson does well. So, the thought process there is, you're going to find out who's the best guy, who gives you the best opportunity to win, who you're playing, what are the packages that you're running, what are you carrying that week with Stetson, and how does it fit those two guys? They continue to do a good job,” Smart said. “Carson's taken more of a body of work of the No. 2 reps than Brock has, but they both have done a tremendous job, and they're both going to be ready to go."

That should certainly qualify as good news.

Having a capable backup quarterback with the ability to step in and keep the offense humming is something every coach hopes to have.

With Beck, Vandagriff and true freshman Gunner Stockton, Smart feels he’s in about as good a situation as he could be

“I’ve said all camp, all those quarterbacks are doing an excellent job,” Smart said. “I’m so pleased with the progression of those guys, all the way down to Gunner, who hasn’t had as many reps in our system, or in general, as Brock and Carson have.”

However, Stockton has impressed coaches and teammates with his quick study of the offense, and although he’s not quite at the others’ level yet.