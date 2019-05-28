DESTIN, Fla. – Kirby Smart stopped a reporter mid-question during his interview session Tuesday at the SEC Spring Meetings.

No, he does not know if the College Football Playoffs will expand past its current field of four teams. Smart just wants his team to be in the conversation, whatever the situation may be.

“I know where you’re going. People have misstated that I believe it’s going to go to this. I have no clue. I'm a company man along with the SEC, that what we have works. I’m not forecasting this,” Smart said. “What I'm forecasting is we’re going to have a strength of schedule that’s going to allow us one, two, three, four, eight teams to be one of the teams in the conversation because of who we play.”

To say the Bulldogs have stepped it up over the next 10-plus years as far as their non-conference schedule is concerned, would obviously be a huge understatement.

Over the past few months, Georgia has massively upgraded its home schedule, agreeing to home-and-homes with the likes of Oklahoma (2023, 2031), two with Clemson (at Clemson in 2029 and 2033 with the Tigers coming to Athens in 2030 and 2032); Texas (2028 in Austin and 2029 in Athens), UCLA (2025 in Pasadena and 2026 in Athens) and Florida State (2027 in Tallahassee and 2028 in Athens).

The Bulldogs also have future games set at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against Virginia (2020), Oregon (2022), and Clemson (2024).

“The naysayers will say an extra loss is going to cost you,” Smart said. “My argument is the men in that room, the women in that room on that committee are going to have to balance somebody that goes out and plays three non-conference Power Five teams. We felt strongly it was important to do it.”