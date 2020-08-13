Georgia head coach Kirby Smart confirmed Thursday’s report by UGASports that his Bulldogs will indeed kick off fall camp Monday afternoon.

In an interview Thursday night on Atlanta radio station 680-The-Fan, Smart said that his Bulldogs will begin the NCAA-mandated five-day acclimation period by working out in helmets only Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday for what will be the first of two days in shorts and shoulder pads.

Teams will be required to take off days every week during the course of camp.



“The fifth day the NCAA allows us to be put on full pads, so we will be in pads next week,” said Smart, who like the of the SEC coaches, will have six weeks of fall camp to prepare their teams for their respective season-opener on Sept. 26.

The SEC has yet to announce the 2020 schedule, but that is expected soon. Georgia learned last week that it is new 10-game conference schedule will include Arkansas and Mississippi State.

Although Smart did not have a lot of substance to say in the approximate 15-minute interview, he did review he likes what he is seen from this year’s leadership group.

“We’ve got a really good core group and out of all the teams we’ve had since I’ve been here I’ve spent more time with the leadership group and with the players, visiting with them more than any of the other four probably combined because you’ve got to hear their voices,” Smart said. “We have got social injustice going on in the world, we’ve got unbelievable things happening with Covid and the pandemic,” Smart said. “With the fear of getting sick, there’s just so much information out there and it’s coming so fast that we made a concerted effort as a staff to take time, hear their voices, ask them what can we do to assure them that everything is going to be OK.”