Smart clarifies his Covid comments

Head coach Kirby Smart clarified his comments from Monday regarding what he deemed a Covid-19 “spike” in the Georgia football program.

During Monday’s weekly press conference, Smart told reporters in a transcript that was provided by UGA sports information that “three or four” guys were out with Covid, along with a couple of staff members.

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart said that was not correct.

“No, what I said we had the highest amount we’ve had since the beginning of fall camp, and that is a spike. But that’s staff and players combined. The total number is not over five,” Smart said Wednesday. “I think that got blown way, way out of proportion. To me, a spike is zero to five. But that’s staff and players.”

That’s certainly good news for the second-ranked Bulldogs, who host UAB Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m./ESPN2).

Monday, Smart told reporters “I'm as concerned as I've ever been and because we have three or four guys out with Covid, and we have a couple staff members that have been out with Covid here recently.

“For us, were at our highest spike. People are talking about vaccination. These are people who are vaccinated. We're talking about breakthroughs. So that concerns you not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated that are playing and not playing cause we want everybody to be safe, but it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated. That we could lose them. It's at the highest it's been since fall camp right now. Think there is this relief that everyone feel like everything is back to normal. Just not for us right now.”