Smart apologizes for "idiot" comment about Jake Pope

Kirby Smart apologized to safety Jake Pope for responding “What an idiot” when asked about the incident involving the backup safety following Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.
"I should not have called the kid an idiot," Smart told reporters after practice on Tuesday.
After the game, Pope was caught on video “celebrating” with acquaintances from his days at Buford High.
Pope apologized Monday on X to the Bulldog Nation and his teammates for the incident.
Also Tuesday Pope spoke to the team about the incident, and Smart said it went well.
"You know, I don't like to comment on the internal stuff going on inside. He did talk to the team and did a great job. You know, I'll say I should not have called the kid an idiot. That was a mistake by me," Smart said. "But I appreciate Jake. He's a great kid. He works really hard. He's a team player. I think he knows it was an emotional mistake. And he told the team that. So, I appreciate the way he handled it."
