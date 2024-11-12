Smart apologizes for "idiot" comment about Jake Pope

Kirby Smart apologized to safety Jake Pope for responding “What an idiot” when asked about the incident involving the backup safety following Saturday’s 28-10 loss to Ole Miss.

"I should not have called the kid an idiot," Smart told reporters after practice on Tuesday.

After the game, Pope was caught on video “celebrating” with acquaintances from his days at Buford High.

Pope apologized Monday on X to the Bulldog Nation and his teammates for the incident.

