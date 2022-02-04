Slugger Corey Collins knows his biggest key for success

When talking to younger players, the ability to mentally slow the game down is a topic you’ll often hear discussed.

It’s quite natural.

That’s especially true for freshmen jumping into the shark-infested waters of the SEC. Facing the quality pitching one sees in the league can be enough to make any newcomer question their ability to succeed.

How quickly you can slow the game down in your mind will often determine how quickly success will come.

For Georgia sophomore Corey Collins, those lessons certainly ring true.

“When you’re hitting well, everything seems like a beach ball. It’s nice and slow. When you’re doing not so good, you see a golf ball,” Collins said. “I know people say the game speeds up, but realistically it stays the same. It’s your mind that speeds up. I’ve heard it and I’ve heard Coach Strick (Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin) say, good players can slow down the game. That’s going to be my goal – one game at a time, one pitch at a time.”

Collins actually addressed that part of his game fairly well as a first-year player.

The former North Gwinnett standout batted a very respectable .283 as a true freshman with eight home runs and a team-leading 37 RBI. His performance was good enough to earn him a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Now entering his second season, Collins and Stricklin both expect that relaxed approach to continue. If that happens, the Bulldogs’ cleanup hitter could indeed be in store for a banner offensive year.

“I think the biggest thing for him is just slowing the game down from a freshman to a sophomore. He’s so talented. You look at his numbers, he really had a good freshman year, although I think he will tell you he didn’t think he had a very good year,” Stricklin said. “But we’re excited. The ball jumps off his bat, he can hit to all the fields. He’s a pure hitter. He can hit to left field, he can lay a bunt down in the shift, he can do a lot of different things and he’s a true middle of the order hitter.

As a freshman, to come in and hit in the four hole right away is pretty rare, but he did it and handled himself pretty well.”