In close games, mistakes are quite often magnified. The results, unfortunately, are not always in one’s favor.

That's a lesson Georgia learned in Friday’s season opener, as Bulldog mistakes led to Evansville coming away with 3-2 win.

Of the Purple Aces’ two runs, one was unearned, while what ultimately turned into the game winner scored on back-to-back wild pitches by reliever Darryn Pasqua.

“In a close game, those types of things are going to come back to bite you, and they did today,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “We had our opportunities, but didn’t take advantage of them. You have to credit Evansville. They fought hard, but we didn’t do enough to win.”

Offensively, freshman Corey Collins enjoyed a promising debut, going 3-for-4 with his first career home run. But otherwise, the Bulldogs managed just four hits against a trio of Evansville hurlers, including starter Shane Gray, who allowed just one run on four hits with no walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

It might have been more, but in the fourth, leadoff hitter Cole Tate was picked off after a leadoff error, one inning after Collins was thrown out at third for the final out to help keep the Bulldogs off the board.

Another would-be scoring threat was snuffed when catcher Fernando Gonzalez grounded into an inning-inning double-play with runners at first and second.

Tate would make up for the miscue when he singled in a run to cut the lead to 3-2, putting runners on first and second—only to have the inning end on a fielder’s choice by Garrett Blaylock and a fly to right by Riley King.