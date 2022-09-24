Sleepwalking. That’s the best way to describe how Georgia moved through Saturday’s 39-22 win over Kent State. In what had the makings of an easy blowout early, Georgia found itself in a tougher than expected outing. Most of that had to do with self-inflicted problems that allowed Kent State to hang around longer than they should have. Notably, Ladd McConkey, the normally reliable and sure-handed receiver, had a first half to forget. Up 7-0 and getting the ball back for what should have been a second possession, McConkey muffed a punt that Kent State recovered. This turned into three points for the Golden Flashes. McConkey later fumbled again after a catch, with Kent State turning that into a 56-yard receiver screen for a touchdown. McConkey was also unable to come up with a reception in the end zone, with Georgia having to settle for a field goal on the possession. If not for three first-half turnovers, perhaps Georgia would have run away with this game early as it did against Oregon and South Carolina. Instead, Kent State hung around and operated a balanced offense throughout the entire game, springing some positive plays and making Georgia's defense look less dominant than it appeared in previous weeks. Head coach Kirby Smart came away from this game with many more teaching moments than he would have preferred.

What it means

The optics from this are mostly superficial. Georgia still posted a win and is unbeaten. That’s what matters most. But this game will certainly serve as a second reminder to not take opponents lightly. By letting Kent State hang around for an entire game, there is a decent chance Georgia won't be No. 1 after this performance. In the end, this kind of lackluster performance is better to occur against Kent State than Florida or Kentucky. But next week, Georgia plays a not-so-good opponent in Missouri. It’s an SEC game, so you’d think Georgia won’t start with the same lethargy as this game. But Saturday’s performance shows you just can’t take any game, or any play, lightly.

Three important plays

Bowers’ rushing touchdown: Tight end Brock Bowers was the lone player on offense who started fast. On the game’s second play from scrimmage, Bowers took an end-around for a 75-yard rushing touchdown. He later added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter. Bowers is a position-less player who can make plays as a tight end, receiver, and running back. Perhaps he deserves more attention for the Heisman Trophy. Biggest play allowed: During the first three games of the year, Georgia’s defense was spectacular at preventing big plays. Against Kent State, the Bulldogs allowed a 56-yard screen to break through for a touchdown. That’s going to be a play head coach Kirby Smart goes berserk about when the team watches film this week. Fourth-down touchdown: It took four downs in a fourth-quarter goal-to-go situation to score. But Kendall Milton punched in a 1-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 17-point lead with 5:30 to go in the game. That effectively put Georgia's game against Kent State away for good.

Grading Georgia

Offense: C It’s odd that Georgia put forth that kind of performance in the first half when it started so fast against Oregon and South Carolina. But that’s the nature of college football. Anything can happen in any game. Defense: C Georgia missed too many tackles and squandered too many assignments. The Bulldogs had a particularly tough time defending Kent State’s screen game throughout the entire game. It was not the kind of performance anyone has become accustomed to seeing. Georgia's coaching staff will certainly harp on a second-half performance that was easily the worst for the unit this season. Special teams: B- McConkey’s muff was the first major mistake of the season. The ball went right through his arms and bounced off his knee, which allowed Kent State to easily recover. The blocked punt made up for McConkey’s mishap. However, Georgia allowed a fake punt for a first down for the second consecutive week. Jack Podlesny was needed more than he should have been, and connected on all three of his field goal attempts.

Season grades to date