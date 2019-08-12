With the start of the 2019 season right around the corner in the south, there will be a lot of movement in the rankings in the coming months. Over the last couple of months, Rivals recruiting analyst Chad Simmons has attended numerous camps, practices, workouts and 7-on-7 events to scout players. Some have impressed and their stock is on the rise. This doesn't mean each player on this list will see a change in stars or move up 100 spots in the next rankings update, but here are 10 prospects in the 2020 and 2021 classes that have moved up Simmons' list.



2020

There is not much Bailey had to prove being a top 50 prospect in the country. For me, I love his leadership, work ethic and the way he delivers the football. The Tennessee commit is in great shape, and is expected to have a huge senior season.

Every time I see Baker in action, he impresses. I saw him a handful of times the last couple of months, and he never disappointed. He can let his emotions get the best of him at times, but when talking football, he is one of the top wide receivers in the country. The Alabama commit has the talent to play on Sundays.

North Carolina will have to work to hang on to Downs. He is one of the top inside receivers in the country. I made him a four-star over a year ago, and some questioned that, but pound for pound, he is one of the top playmakers in America. I think he has answered any questions that some may have had.

Some may watch Ojulari on Friday nights and wonder how he does it. He starts at defensive end and offensive tackle in the top classification in Georgia. He continues to get better, and when he can focus only on defense in college, his game will take off. Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee are still in play with a decision coming August 16.



Parker committed to Colorado over NC State and Purdue early in July. This is a huge pick-up for Mel Tucker and the Buffaloes. He is a very athletic linebacker that can run and play in space. He started at safety early in his high school career, he has grown into a linebacker and he could draw more offers throughout the fall.

Robinson recently committed to Tennessee and he is one that could play early in Knoxville. He was very busy over the summer and I kept hearing "heavy hands" from those that saw Robinson in action. I recently spent time with him and his game is really starting to come together. He is an athletic interior lineman with size and strength.

Torrence had to sit out last season due to a transfer rule, but he continued to work and he's had a strong off-season. The Florida commit is very physical and loves to come down hill against the run, but he has shown good instincts and awareness on the back-end this summer as well.

2021

Where do you want Colzie to play? Is he a wide receiver for you? Do you want him to play boundary corner? What about free safety? This young man is a versatile athlete with a very high ceiling. His dream school was Notre Dame and he earned that offer early in June. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others have offered as well.

Mims is in a small country town south of Macon, and if you haven't seen him, you need to. Every time I see him, I am more impressed. He is still raw as an offensive tackle, but he is so athletic for his size. He is a natural bender, he is light on his feet, he moves with ease and he is now pushing 315 pounds. He has emerged as not only one of the top offensive tackles in 2021, but one of the top overall prospects. He grew up an Alabama fan, but is currently favoring Georgia.