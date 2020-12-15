Simmons on the road: Scoop from Alabama
In a couple of weeks, we will roll into 2021, and it looks like another season of 7-on-7 could be around the corner. Teams are starting to hold tryouts in anticipation of a season starting early ne...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news