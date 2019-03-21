CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

SIMMONS' ROAD SHOW: Alabama prospects eye out-of-state options There is nothing better than interacting with all the college football and college football recruiting fans out there. We opened it up to Twitter, to see what questions were out there and I am happy to answer your great questions.

Can UGA finish with the #1 class for 3rd year in a row? — Tas Smith (@tasmithsr) March 18, 2019

It will be very difficult for Georgia to win a third-straight recruiting title, largely because of the numbers more than anything else. The Bulldogs have always recruited well, but under Kirby Smart, they are recruiting nationwide for the top talent. Georgia signed 24 prospects in 2019, and the way it looks today, the Bulldogs are not expected to sign that many in 2020. That will make it difficult to finish on top of the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings. There will likely be some attrition between now and February, but the number looks to be around 22 for Georgia this cycle. The Bulldogs already have five commits, all are four-stars and three are ranked in the Rivals100. This again will be an elite class for Georgia, and the program will battle for many elite targets in the coming months, but if I had to say yes or no on a prediction to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, I would have to predict no.

Who are some recruits that SEC schools are fighting hard for right now? — Naaman Smith (@naaman_smith) March 19, 2019

If we just look at the top-10 prospects in the country and see where they stand at this point, there are a lot of SEC programs in the mix. The No. 4 prospect, cornerback Elias Ricks of California, is committed to LSU, so there is a check for an SEC school. Paris Johnson, the nation's top offensive tackle, checks in at No. 5, and is committed to Ohio State, but he recently visited Georgia and Tennessee and there was some buzz around the Bulldogs after the visit to Athens. Those are the only two prospects in the top 10 that are committed right now, so lets go to the top, and give you a quick glance at the other eight. D.J. Uiagalelei: Clemson is the favorite, so, at this time, an ACC school is projected the winner for this prized recruit. When he released his top seven in December, Alabama, Georgia and LSU represented the SEC on his list. LSU looks to have the best shot of the three SEC programs, but I do not expect Uiagalelei to end up in the SEC. Zachary Evans: Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M are some of the SEC programs involved with Evans, but Texas is considered the team to beat at this time. Justin Flowe: Georgia has the most buzz with Flowe right now. Bryan Breese: Ohio State and Penn State are two programs up north to watch, but this one may be turning into a Clemson-Georgia battle. Arik Gilbert: Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee are in this race, with the Bulldogs and Volunteers appearing to be slightly ahead at this time. Clemson is still being considered as well. Odds are in favor that Gilbert ends up in the SEC. Sav’ell Smalls: Smalls currently has a list of 12 favorites and there are a few SEC programs scattered on it. Alabama looks to be the SEC program he is giving the hardest look at, at this time. He is nowhere near a decision and will take official visits later this year. Kelee Ringo: It doesn’t look like Ringo will end up in the SEC, but he plans to take his time, so we will see if things change. The school with the most buzz around it now is Texas. He spent a couple of days in Austin recently. Justin Rogers: Will Georgia land another one from Oak Park High School in Michigan? The Bulldogs swooped in on Signing Day in December and landed quarterback Dwan Mathis, who was committed to Ohio State. The Bulldogs may have the best shot out of the SEC programs, but LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee are in this too.

When it is all said and done...in your opinion who are the top 7 DL in the 2020 class at the end at signing day — thomas jones (@bigcool9999) March 19, 2019

The 2020 defensive line class is a very strong group, especially at the top. Bryan Breese, Sav’ell Smalls, Myles Murphy, Jordan Burch and McKinnley Jackson are all five-stars and top-25 prospects in the country. Will those five end up the top five in the country in the end? I would lean toward no. We still have a long way to go between now and when the final 2020 rankings are released in January. Four-stars Desmond Evans and Darrion Henry round out the top seven right now. Here are some names to watch, who could make a move for a spot in the final top seven 10 months from now: Vernon Broughton: A versatile defensive lineman who plays a lot of end now, but could be better long-term on the inside at tackle. Demonte Capehart: The Clemson commit has a great frame and can play anywhere along the line. Jay Hardy: A very athletic defensive end out of Tennessee who can play standing up or with his hand in the dirt. Jaquelin Roy: I just saw Roy compete at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in New Orleans, and he has slimmed down, added quickness and is likely headed for the Rivals100. Nazir Stackhouse: Stackhouse is a sleeper in this group. He is No. 184 in the Rivals250 right now, but he had a strong junior year and is athletic. It is hard to predict the top seven this far out, but I will say I think Roy and Capehart make big moves in the coming months.

Who you got cutting down the nets at the end of March Madness? — Tas Smith (@tasmithsr) March 18, 2019

Based on what most of the experts are saying, this is the year the top seeds will prevail. I watch NCAA basketball when I can, but I just don’t have the time to watch a lot of it. I did watch all three Duke vs. North Carolina match-ups though, and I always try to watch those games. I really feel like the Tar Heels should have won all three. Their offense went completely cold in the second half of the ACC Championship game. With that said, I am going with North Carolina to beat Michigan State in the championship game. It is fun to see upsets and a Cinderella in the mix, but really, I am one who likes to see the best play the best, so I hope the basketball experts are right, and we see the top seeds play their way to the Elite 8 to give up great games. North Carolina is my pick to win it all behind Coby White, Luke Maye and Cameron Johnson.

Hey Chad, I’d love to hear the top 5 High School players you’ve ever seen play. — Luke Goddard (@rlukegoddard) March 18, 2019

