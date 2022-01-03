Sights and Sounds: Photos and Video from Georgia's Orange Bowl Win

UGASports was on hand for Georgia's dominating Orange Bowl victory versus Michigan. A week from today Georgia will play Alabama once again in hopes of winning its first national championship in 41 years. UGASports will have wall-to-wall coverage in preparation for that game. For now, take a few minutes to look back and enjoy the massacre in Miami as the Bulldogs throttled the Wolverines. UGASports has the sights and sounds on the 34 - 11 College Football Playoff victory.