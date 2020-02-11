“I never took it for granted, but you always look back for perspective and say this game can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye."

Tucker Bradley learned a lot while sidelined all but the first three games of last year, due to a shoulder injury.

Injured during a dive attempting to make a catch in left field against Dayton, Bradley’s 2019 season was relegated to “what if” status after it had barely gotten away.

“I never took it for granted, but you always look back for perspective and say this game can be taken away from you in the blink of an eye,” Bradley said. “You’ve got to respect it. That’s why it’s just amazing to come out here and compete every day.”

Bradley’s loss was a major blow to the Bulldogs last spring, so it’s no surprise his return is considered a huge deal.

A career .303 hitter, the former Gordon Lee standout gives head coach Scott Stricklin an experienced bat to insert into the No. 3 spot this year, which for a Bradley is a change after he previously batted leadoff and in the 2-hole.

“He’s probably more suited for the two-hole, but we’re going to hit him in the three-hole. He’s probably going to hit 8-10 homers and steal some bases,” Stricklin said. “But just because he's hitting third, it’s not going to change the way he plays.”

For Bradley, that means not being afraid to bunt to take advantage of the speed that’s helped him make good on 19 of 24 stolen-base attempts during his career.

“I’m just going to play my game. They want me to just be a veteran guy in the lineup, drive in runs, but to try not to do too much,” Bradley said. “I’m going to do what I did the first two years.”

Bradley’s role won’t just be relegated to making up part of Georgia’s starting outfield. He’ll also reprise a role former teammate Aaron Schunk filled last year as a two-way player for the Bulldogs.

His senior season at Gordon Lee, Bradley went 7-0 with a 1.12 ERA in 50 innings, holding opponents to a .149 average with 86 strikeouts and just 11 walks.

Although he’s not currently slated for closing duties, Stricklin said Bradley—who posted a 3.53 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 7.2 innings back in 2017—will be a key member of the bullpen.

“You’re going to see him on the mound. He’s going to pitch this weekend,” Stricklin said. “He’s 90-91 mph from the left side, throws a ton of strikes, and is competitive. So he’s going to help us a ton on the mound as well.”

Bradley said he’s excited for the opportunity.

“You love competing on the mound, because it’s you and the hitter. You don’t have to worry about anything else, you have total control, really,” he said. “You’ve just got to make your pitches. You do have to play with a different mindset when you step on the mound. When I step in the box, I try to be more relaxed, be as loose as I can be up there. But I want to be a Bulldog, I want to grind it out and compete up there.”