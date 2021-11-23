Shone Washington has had one of the more challenging paths to make the recruiting radar of top programs. In the last eighteen months, Washington has overcome a lot of adversity that has been thrown his way.

Washington had some health issues during the pandemic. Also, he and his family were displaced to Texas for a period of time due to hurricane damage to their New Orleans home. Finally, Washington made the decision to opt out of football for his last season of high school as he needed a change of scenery and the opportunity to make sure all of his academics were in order.

None of those events and are conducive to being highly recruited, but his ability kept him in the mix.

Washington spoke to UGASports recently about how he persevered.