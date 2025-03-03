Elite 2027 QB Peyton Houston has busy spring as he sifts through contenders

Top-100 EDGE Zavion Griffin Haynes has a spring visit and a summer official set up to Georgia.
Inside, we continue our spring practice position preview with a look at the quarterbacks.
UGASports has compiled a full listing of how Georgia's 14 former players measured and performed at the combine.
Four-star athlete Ryan Mosley breaks down his spring and summer visit schedules, including multiple trips to Georgia.
Georgia is in line to get a return visit this spring from elite 2027 quarterback Peyton Houston.
