Georgia’s top performers at the NFL Combine

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. Fourteen former Georgia players—tied for the second most of any school—were in Indianapolis last week for the annual event. UGASports has compiled a full listing of how these Bulldog players measured and performed at the combine.
DE- Mykel Williams
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 260 pounds
Arms: 34 3/8 inches
Hands: 10 1/4 inches
Williams did not participate in any on-field drills.
DT- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 276 pounds
Arms: 33 1/2 inches
Hands: 9 3/4 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 36 inches
3-cone drill: 7.28 seconds
40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds (1.69 10-yard split)
⟹ Ingram-Dawkins’ 40 time was tied for the second fastest among defensive tackles at this year’s combine. His 10-yard split time was tied for the best at the position. At the combine since 2003, Ingram-Dawkins’ broad jump mark ranks as the best at his position. During the same time, his vertical jump mark ranks as the second best at his position.
DT- Warren Brinson
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 315 pounds
Arms: 33 1/2 inches
Hands: 10 3/8 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches
Vertical jump: 31 inches
40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds (1.76 10-yard split)
DT- Nazir Stackhouse
Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
Weight: 327 pounds
Arms: 32 1/2 inches
Hands: 10 1/4 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches
Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches
40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds (1.8 10-yard split)
LB- Jalon Walker
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 243 pounds
Arms: 32 inches
Hands: 10 1/4 inches
Walker did not participate in any on-field drills.
LB- Smael Mondon
Height: 6 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 224 pounds
Arms: 31 3/4 inches
Hands: 9 3/4 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches
40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds (1.52 10-yard split)
⟹ Mondon’s broad jump was the best (by three inches) of all linebackers at this year’s combine. It ranks tied for the second best for a Georgia linebacker at the combine since 1999, only trailing Boss Bailey’s 130-inch jump in 2003.
SAF- Malaki Starks
Height: 6 feet, 1 inch
Weight: 197 pounds
Arms: 31 5/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Vertical jump: 33 inches
3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds
40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)
⟹ Although Starks’ 40 time ranked tied for 10th out of 15 safeties, his 10-yard split time ranked tied for third at the position group.
RB- Trevor Etienne
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 198 pounds
Arms: 29 1/4 inches
Hands: 9 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 35 inches
Bench press: 15 reps
40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)
⟹ Of the 24 running backs who ran the 40 at the combine, Etienne’s 10-yard split time was tied for the second fastest. He was the only former Georgia player to perform the bench press.
WR- Arian Smith
Height: 6 feet, 0 inches
Weight: 179 pounds
Arms: 31 1/4 inches
Hands: 9 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches
Vertical jump: 38 inches
3-cone drill: 6.82 seconds
20-yard shuttle: 4.19 seconds
40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)
⟹ Smith’s 40 time was the 10th fastest at this year’s combine regardless of position. It is tied with Kelee Ringo in 2023, who also ran a 4.36, as the fifth fastest 40 time by a former Georgia player in combine history.
WR- Dominic Lovett
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 185 pounds
Arms: 31 3/8 inches
Hands: 9 1/4 inches
Broad jump: 10 feet
Vertical jump: 33 1/2 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.27
40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds (1.53 10-yard split)
OL- Tate Ratledge
Height: 6 feet, 6 1/2 inches
Weight: 308 pounds
Arms: 32 1/4 inches
Hands: 10 3/8 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches
Vertical jump: 32 inches
3-cone drill: 7.38 seconds
40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds (1.72 10-yard split)
⟹ Ratledge’s 40 time was the fourth fastest of all offensive linemen at this year’s combine. He is tied with Broderick Jones (4.97 in 2023) for the second fastest 40 time by a Georgia offensive lineman in combine history.
OL- Xavier Truss
Height: 6 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 309 pounds
Arms: 33 inches
Hands: 10 1/2 inches
Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches
Vertical jump: 26 inches
40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds (1.82 10-yard split)
OL- Dylan Fairchild
Height: 6 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 318 pounds
Arms: 33 inches
Hands: 10 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches
Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches
⟹ Fairchild’s broad jump mark was the sixth best among 29 offensive linemen, including third among Georgia offensive linemen, just trailing Tate Ratledge (9’5”) and Jared Wilson (9’4”).
OL- Jared Wilson
Height: 6 feet, 3 inches
Weight: 310 pounds
Arms: 32 3/8 inches
Hands: 10 3/4 inches
Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches
Vertical jump: 32 inches
20-yard shuttle: 4.56 seconds
40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds (1.72 10-yard split)
⟹ Wilson became only the second 300-pound lineman to run under 4.85 seconds in combine history. In addition, the mark is the fastest ever for a center at the combine and the fifth fastest for an offensive lineman.