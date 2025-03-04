Georgia’s top performers at the NFL Combine

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. Fourteen former Georgia players—tied for the second most of any school—were in Indianapolis last week for the annual event. UGASports has compiled a full listing of how these Bulldog players measured and performed at the combine.

DE- Mykel Williams

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 260 pounds Arms: 34 3/8 inches Hands: 10 1/4 inches Williams did not participate in any on-field drills.

DT- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 276 pounds Arms: 33 1/2 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches Vertical jump: 36 inches 3-cone drill: 7.28 seconds 40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds (1.69 10-yard split) ⟹ Ingram-Dawkins’ 40 time was tied for the second fastest among defensive tackles at this year’s combine. His 10-yard split time was tied for the best at the position. At the combine since 2003, Ingram-Dawkins’ broad jump mark ranks as the best at his position. During the same time, his vertical jump mark ranks as the second best at his position.

DT- Warren Brinson

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 315 pounds Arms: 33 1/2 inches Hands: 10 3/8 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 31 inches 40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds (1.76 10-yard split)

DT- Nazir Stackhouse

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches Weight: 327 pounds Arms: 32 1/2 inches Hands: 10 1/4 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches 40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds (1.8 10-yard split)

LB- Jalon Walker

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch Weight: 243 pounds Arms: 32 inches Hands: 10 1/4 inches Walker did not participate in any on-field drills.

LB- Smael Mondon

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches Weight: 224 pounds Arms: 31 3/4 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds (1.52 10-yard split) ⟹ Mondon’s broad jump was the best (by three inches) of all linebackers at this year’s combine. It ranks tied for the second best for a Georgia linebacker at the combine since 1999, only trailing Boss Bailey’s 130-inch jump in 2003.

SAF- Malaki Starks

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch Weight: 197 pounds Arms: 31 5/8 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches Vertical jump: 33 inches 3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds 20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds 40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds (1.51 10-yard split) ⟹ Although Starks’ 40 time ranked tied for 10th out of 15 safeties, his 10-yard split time ranked tied for third at the position group.

RB- Trevor Etienne

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches Weight: 198 pounds Arms: 29 1/4 inches Hands: 9 1/2 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches Vertical jump: 35 inches Bench press: 15 reps 40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (1.51 10-yard split) ⟹ Of the 24 running backs who ran the 40 at the combine, Etienne’s 10-yard split time was tied for the second fastest. He was the only former Georgia player to perform the bench press.

WR- Arian Smith

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches Weight: 179 pounds Arms: 31 1/4 inches Hands: 9 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 38 inches 3-cone drill: 6.82 seconds 20-yard shuttle: 4.19 seconds 40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds (1.51 10-yard split) ⟹ Smith’s 40 time was the 10th fastest at this year’s combine regardless of position. It is tied with Kelee Ringo in 2023, who also ran a 4.36, as the fifth fastest 40 time by a former Georgia player in combine history.

WR- Dominic Lovett

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches Weight: 185 pounds Arms: 31 3/8 inches Hands: 9 1/4 inches Broad jump: 10 feet Vertical jump: 33 1/2 inches 20-yard shuttle: 4.27 40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds (1.53 10-yard split)

OL- Tate Ratledge

Height: 6 feet, 6 1/2 inches Weight: 308 pounds Arms: 32 1/4 inches Hands: 10 3/8 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches Vertical jump: 32 inches 3-cone drill: 7.38 seconds 40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds (1.72 10-yard split) ⟹ Ratledge’s 40 time was the fourth fastest of all offensive linemen at this year’s combine. He is tied with Broderick Jones (4.97 in 2023) for the second fastest 40 time by a Georgia offensive lineman in combine history.

OL- Xavier Truss

Height: 6 feet, 7 inches Weight: 309 pounds Arms: 33 inches Hands: 10 1/2 inches Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches Vertical jump: 26 inches 40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds (1.82 10-yard split)

OL- Dylan Fairchild

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches Weight: 318 pounds Arms: 33 inches Hands: 10 inches Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches ⟹ Fairchild’s broad jump mark was the sixth best among 29 offensive linemen, including third among Georgia offensive linemen, just trailing Tate Ratledge (9’5”) and Jared Wilson (9’4”).

OL- Jared Wilson