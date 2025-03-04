Advertisement
Published Mar 4, 2025
Georgia’s top performers at the NFL Combine
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books. Fourteen former Georgia players—tied for the second most of any school—were in Indianapolis last week for the annual event. UGASports has compiled a full listing of how these Bulldog players measured and performed at the combine.

DE- Mykel Williams

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 260 pounds

Arms: 34 3/8 inches

Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Williams did not participate in any on-field drills.

DT- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 276 pounds

Arms: 33 1/2 inches

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 36 inches

3-cone drill: 7.28 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.86 seconds (1.69 10-yard split)

⟹ Ingram-Dawkins’ 40 time was tied for the second fastest among defensive tackles at this year’s combine. His 10-yard split time was tied for the best at the position. At the combine since 2003, Ingram-Dawkins’ broad jump mark ranks as the best at his position. During the same time, his vertical jump mark ranks as the second best at his position.

DT- Warren Brinson

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 315 pounds

Arms: 33 1/2 inches

Hands: 10 3/8 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 7 inches

Vertical jump: 31 inches

40-yard dash: 5.09 seconds (1.76 10-yard split)

DT- Nazir Stackhouse

Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 327 pounds

Arms: 32 1/2 inches

Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 9 inches

Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches

40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds (1.8 10-yard split)

LB- Jalon Walker

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 243 pounds

Arms: 32 inches

Hands: 10 1/4 inches

Walker did not participate in any on-field drills.

LB- Smael Mondon

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 224 pounds

Arms: 31 3/4 inches

Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 10 inches

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds (1.52 10-yard split)

⟹ Mondon’s broad jump was the best (by three inches) of all linebackers at this year’s combine. It ranks tied for the second best for a Georgia linebacker at the combine since 1999, only trailing Boss Bailey’s 130-inch jump in 2003.

SAF- Malaki Starks

Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

Weight: 197 pounds

Arms: 31 5/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Vertical jump: 33 inches

3-cone drill: 7.26 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.45 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.5 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)

⟹ Although Starks’ 40 time ranked tied for 10th out of 15 safeties, his 10-yard split time ranked tied for third at the position group.

RB- Trevor Etienne

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 198 pounds

Arms: 29 1/4 inches

Hands: 9 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 35 inches

Bench press: 15 reps

40-yard dash: 4.42 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)

⟹ Of the 24 running backs who ran the 40 at the combine, Etienne’s 10-yard split time was tied for the second fastest. He was the only former Georgia player to perform the bench press.

WR- Arian Smith

Height: 6 feet, 0 inches

Weight: 179 pounds

Arms: 31 1/4 inches

Hands: 9 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet, 7 inches

Vertical jump: 38 inches

3-cone drill: 6.82 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.19 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds (1.51 10-yard split)

⟹ Smith’s 40 time was the 10th fastest at this year’s combine regardless of position. It is tied with Kelee Ringo in 2023, who also ran a 4.36, as the fifth fastest 40 time by a former Georgia player in combine history.

WR- Dominic Lovett

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Arms: 31 3/8 inches

Hands: 9 1/4 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet

Vertical jump: 33 1/2 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.27

40-yard dash: 4.4 seconds (1.53 10-yard split)

OL- Tate Ratledge

Height: 6 feet, 6 1/2 inches

Weight: 308 pounds

Arms: 32 1/4 inches

Hands: 10 3/8 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 5 inches

Vertical jump: 32 inches

3-cone drill: 7.38 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds (1.72 10-yard split)

⟹ Ratledge’s 40 time was the fourth fastest of all offensive linemen at this year’s combine. He is tied with Broderick Jones (4.97 in 2023) for the second fastest 40 time by a Georgia offensive lineman in combine history.

OL- Xavier Truss

Height: 6 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 309 pounds

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 1/2 inches

Broad jump: 8 feet, 7 inches

Vertical jump: 26 inches

40-yard dash: 5.24 seconds (1.82 10-yard split)

OL- Dylan Fairchild

Height: 6 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 318 pounds

Arms: 33 inches

Hands: 10 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 3 inches

Vertical jump: 27 1/2 inches

⟹ Fairchild’s broad jump mark was the sixth best among 29 offensive linemen, including third among Georgia offensive linemen, just trailing Tate Ratledge (9’5”) and Jared Wilson (9’4”).

OL- Jared Wilson

Height: 6 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 310 pounds

Arms: 32 3/8 inches

Hands: 10 3/4 inches

Broad jump: 9 feet, 4 inches

Vertical jump: 32 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.56 seconds

40-yard dash: 4.84 seconds (1.72 10-yard split)

⟹ Wilson became only the second 300-pound lineman to run under 4.85 seconds in combine history. In addition, the mark is the fastest ever for a center at the combine and the fifth fastest for an offensive lineman.

