Shemar Stewart, UGA's top remaining target, names finalists
Shemar Stewart watched a lot of his fellow members of the Class of 2022 sign their letters of intent yesterday. Stewart himself is waiting until February to sign with the college of his choice. However, the four-star edge defender from Opa Locka, Florida has made some news today by naming his final three schools remaining in his recruitment.
The University of Georgia has made the cut along with Texas A&M and Miami.
UGASports can report that Stewart plans to take an official visit to Georgia in late January. Getting to be the program that hosts Stewart on campus last would be a big opportunity for Georgia in this high-profile recruitment. Also, Georgia would most likely have a new staff member at that point to replace Dan Lanning in Georgia's coaching outside linebackers and defensive ends.