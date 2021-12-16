Shemar Stewart, UGA's top remaining target, names finalists

Shemar Stewart watched a lot of his fellow members of the Class of 2022 sign their letters of intent yesterday. Stewart himself is waiting until February to sign with the college of his choice. However, the four-star edge defender from Opa Locka, Florida has made some news today by naming his final three schools remaining in his recruitment.

The University of Georgia has made the cut along with Texas A&M and Miami.

