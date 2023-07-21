NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nothing sums up South Carolina's 2022 campaign like its final three regular season games.

Against Florida, the Gamecocks didn't score an offensive touchdown in a 38-6 loss. The next two games, however, saw Shane Beamer's squad roll up 63 points on Tennessee and 31 points on Clemson, knocking off top-10 opponents in consecutive games for the first time in school history.

The potential for high-level play is there. The Gamecocks now have to unlock it more often if they hope to take the next step in the SEC East.

"We have just got to be a lot more consistent than what we have been," Beamer said. "We have done some really good things offensively, but we've been way too inconsistent to have a week last year where we didn't score an offensive touchdown against Florida, but come back the very next week and score 63 points in the next game. The inconsistencies and extremes we have to be better about."

The stability will need to start with quarterback Spencer Rattler.

The Oklahoma transfer's play veered up and down last season. Rattler tossed 12 interceptions, helping contribute to a league-leading 27 turnovers in 2022. That's an area Beamer said has to improve moving forward.

But Rattler also played some of the best football of his career to close the season. Rattler now heads into this season more confident than ever.

"I definitely appreciate Coach Beamer for always believing in me," Rattler said. "That’s why I came here. I knew he was a great coach, loyal coach. He’s always told me just to let it rip. I don’t think a certain saying or what he told me changed it instantly. But obviously, having that trust and belief from your coach means a lot."

Rattler now has a new offensive coordinator to answer to. South Carolina hired Dowell Loggains, who coached in the NFL for 16 years before spending the last two seasons on Sam Pittman's staff at Arkansas.

Beamer has known Loggains for well over a decade. He feels that his new offensive coordinator will help reach the potential of the Gamecocks' offense.

"He's not a guy that's been in the NFL his entire career and is set on, this is how we have to do things because this is how we do it in the NFL," Beamer said. "He spent two years in college and a few months on Penn State's staff where he saw, quote/unquote, the college-type offenses, how the college game is different, the hash marks and the field and whatnot. So being able to attack it; being able to marry the NFL background with the college background really attracted me to him."

Rattler is embracing the new system as well.

"I’ve got a year under my belt now, more comfortable in this conference," Rattler said. "Obviously got a new OC, learning a new offense, but I feel like it’s tailored perfectly for my game and the others around me for sure."

Rattler and company don't have any time to ease into things. The Gamecocks open against North Carolina in week one before kicking off SEC play at Georgia two weeks later.