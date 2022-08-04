Shaking out the competition at guard

Georgia’s offensive line is not unlike any other position for the Bulldogs who kicked off fall camp Thursday afternoon.

There are questions. Considering the Bulldogs have openings at both guard spots, you have a good idea of where Kirby Smart’s biggest concerns fall.

“I feel great about the depth at tackle. We'll probably be more concerned about guard than tackle. If I had to pick one, I mean, we've got two guys (Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon) who have played winning football consistently,” Smart said. “We've got two young guys (Earnest Greene, Jr. and Amarius Mims) we feel good about that we think can play good football, just haven't had as much experience. We’ve yet to figure out who the best guards are and what the depth is at guards. But I feel good about the tackles we have.”

There’s no shortage of candidates.

Warren Ericson, Tate Ratledge, Devin Willock, Dylan Fairchild, Xavier Truss, and Micah Morris will be the main names you hear.

Thursday, Ratledge and Willock repped with the first team during the media’s 15-minute viewing session, with Truss and Fairchild getting looks with the second team.

Of course, all this needs to be taken with a grain of salt as coaches will mix and match throughout the course of camp before settling on the starting two.

A healthy Ratledge would certainly qualify as good news. The redshirt sophomore started at right guard in the opener against Clemson before suffering a Lisfranc injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Ratledge’s comeback has been slow, but apparently, he’s on the right track.

“Tate has been great. He's worked really hard at his conditioning. Ron feels like he's in a position where what we did in summer training would have been tougher on him coming off the injury than actual football practice,” Smart said. “But he's in a good spot. He's been rotating in with the first group and the second group. I do think there's a matter of coming back when you haven't, you know, passed off a twist, you haven't passed off a stunt... But I certainly feel good about where he is and his toughness.”

Ultimately, practices over the next 24 workouts will determine who takes the field as starters against Oregon a month from now.

There’s no shortage of candidates battling for the jobs.

“Going into fall camp—training camp, they might have strengths in the eyes. One guy may be better at pass pro, one guy more powerful. One guy may be more intelligent. One guy may be more dependable because he's there every day, because he's able to practice every day and he's not out for injury,” Smart said. “But we're going to base the decision on how they practice. However, I don't have that body of work to say what that is right now.”

Until he does, Ericson, Ratledge, Truss, Willock, Morris and Fairchild, among others, will compete to impress.

“I mean, all these guys are factors, and they're there to compete for this job. And we want the best one to win out. But at the end of the day, we're going to have guys—Micah is going to be another guy in there competing for it,” Smart said. “Guard's a unique position; it's different than tackle. You can get attacked from all angles. You got to play with power, play against the best defensive tackles in the country who line up across from you.

"You've got to be able to withstand their pressure and them pushing the pocket. So you got to be able to generate power and be able to communicate outwardly to your tackle. The factors that go into playing guard for us are endless. And we're going to find out who the best guys are based on practices.”