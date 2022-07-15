Recruitment of top-tier prospects lasts for years in the world of major college football.

Names like Troy Bowles, Jamaal Jarrett, Joenel Aguero, Justice Haynes, Caleb Downs, and many others seem to be engrained in the daily conversation of those who follow Georgia football recruiting. The wait is nearly over for all of these prospects. Decisions are imminent, and today UGASports gives you an update on each leading into the respective announcements.