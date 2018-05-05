In the meatgrinder that is the SEC baseball schedule, it’s one thing to sweep a weekend series against a conference opponent, quite another to do it on the road. Just ask Bulldog first baseman Adam Sasser, whose three-run homer sparked the 20th-ranked Bulldogs to a 7-1 win at Missouri and a rare sweep of the three-game set. “It’s never easy to sweep a team, especially on the road, but everyone played good today,” Sasser said. “But it always good to leave with three wins.” No doubt. With two weeks to go in the regular-season, the Bulldogs are arguably playing as well as they have all year. Saturday’s victory pushed the team’s record to 33-14, 15-9 in the SEC. “I was concerned coming into this series with their left-handed pitching,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “Our lineup is very left-handed dominant and I was worried with (TJ) Sikkema, (Michael) Plassmeyer. Both those guys, are really, really tough on left-handers and Adam Sasser really neutralized that.” Indeed. Sasser went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer, his fourth of the series, with four RBI. Freshman CJ Smith added two hits for the Bulldogs. Junior lefty Kevin Smith (6-1) returned to the starting rotation for the game and responded with 5.1 solid innings to earn the victory.

No. 20 Georgia completes sweep of Missouri https://t.co/VbOpFmrHBu — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) May 6, 2018

Saturday's hero

If Sasser isn’t the SEC Player of the Week there may need to be an investigation after going 7-for-13 with his four home runs and 10 RBI. “I don’t know. It’s been a while,” said Sasser, when asked the last time he’s been quite this hot. “(Saturday) I was just trying to see a pitch and put a good swing on it and drive it the other way. They threw me a slider up and I turned on it a little bit.” Stricklin was effusive with his praise. “I can tell you, I never felt like that before, but the ball seems really big for him right now. He’s really comfortable and he’s hitting all pitches. He’s hitting fast balls, breaking balls, changeups … he hit just about everything they threw at him,” Stricklin said. “When you have that hitting behind (Keegan) McGovern and (Michael) Curry, you work so hard to get those guys out and then you face Sasser, that makes that middle of the order every more dangerous. But he was really locked in.” “When you’re coaching that guy it’s fun to watch, when that guy is on the other team every time he walks to the plate you have a feeling of dread. He was lights out this weekend.” Sasser preferred to give all the accolades to Smith, who was making his first start since March 2. During the last two months, Smith had helped shore up the bullpen, going 4-0 with a 2.28 ERA in 15 relief appearances before being inserted back into the rotation for Saturday’s game. “Everyone believes in each other and everyone knows that at any point somebody can stand up and come up big in a situation,” Sasser said. “Today, Kevin Smith came up big, was lights out all day long and then we had some relievers come in. Everyone believes in each other and we know we can win day in and day out with the guys that we have.”

By the numbers

1 – Hits allowed by relievers Will Proctor, Ryan Webb and Blake Cairnes over the final 3.2 innings. 6 – Wins by Smith. 8 – Hitting streak by Mason Meadows. 15 – Hitting streak by Aaron Schunk. 35 – Consecutive games reaching base by McGovern.

Next Up