UGASports - Senior Bowl Week an opportunity for former Bulldogs

For six members of the Georgia football, their respective NFL dream start becoming more of a reality with the start of Senior Bowl week this Monday in Mobile, Ala.

Although Covid-19 will keep fans from attending Saturday’s game being held at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama, all 32 NFL teams will be represented during the week of workouts heading into the contest.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia’s contingent, which will be part of the American Team, includes six former Bulldogs, who helped Kirby Smart’s squad to its 8-2 record last fall.

They include:

• DB DJ Daniels: Injuries hampered Daniels’ senior season after starting 11 of the 13 games he played in 2019 after transferring from Georgia Military. At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Daniels did see action in eight of Georgia’s nine regular-season games, finishing with nine stops and one pass breakup.

• DB Mark Webb: Started three of the eight games he played for the Bulldogs, getting his first career interception in the third quarter of Georgia’s win over Auburn. Overall, Webb finished the year with 21 tackles, after starting nine of Georgia’s 14 games at Star in 2019. That year, he finished fifth on the team in tackles with 46, to go with four quarterback pressures and three pass breakups.

• ILB Monty Rice: Rice enjoyed a solid career for the Bulldogs, serving as a three-year starter that saw him get the opening nod in 28 games. One of five finalists for last year’s Butkus Award, Rice was the team’s third-leading tackler with 49 stops, including a forced fumble and subsequent scoop and score for a touchdown against Tennessee. For his career, Rice was in on 2019 tackles with 10.5 for losses of 47 yards, including two sacks.

• DE Malik Herring: Herring played extensively over his four years with the Bulldogs, seeing action in 53 career games with 17 starts. He proved to be one of Georgia’s more consistent defensive performers. As sophomore in 2018, making 23 tackles with 3.5 going for losses of 16 yards. His junior season saw him make 26 tackles in 2019 with 20 more during last year’s 10-game campaign. Included were four career sacks for losses of 35 yards.

• TE Tre McKitty: A grad transfer from Florida State, McKitty only played last season for the Bulldogs, starting the last seven games of the regular season after missing the first two due to an injury to his MCL. McKitty finished with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, his lone score coming in Georgia’s win at South Carolina.

• OL Ben Cleveland: Another longtime contributor for Georgia, Cleveland starting 25 games going back to 2017. A first-team All-SEC performer, Cleveland earned Offensive Lineman of The Week honors in the league three times during his career.

NOTE: Safety Richard LeCounte was also issued an invitation to the Senior Bowl, and accepted, before changing his mind. Instead, LeCounte is working out in South Florida to prepare for his NFL career.