Seither having fun in Monken's system

When Todd Monken is your offensive coordinator, being a tight end is a fun position to play.

Brock Bowers obviously gets much of the acclaim after last year’s record-breaking season. But even for cohorts like junior Brett Seither, it’s pretty doggone cool.

“I think it’s awesome. Our offense is so much fun to play with and it’s really tight end friendly,” Seither said. “I think Coach (Todd) Hartley has had a good role in playing that too. I think he’s an awesome coach. I think Monken is an awesome coach, too. They like to delegate the ball to the tight end, so we can’t complain.”

Even for Seither, who has been a backup during his tenure in Athens, opportunities are there to be had.

The Clearwater, Florida, native played in 10 of Georgia’s 15 games last year, with his big chance coming in the Bulldogs’ blowout win against Charleston Southern.

He did not disappoint.

Seither caught two passes for 39 yards, including his first career touchdown on a 9-yard reception in the 56-7 rout of the Buccaneers.

“That was awesome. That drive was really fun,” Seither said. “Dom (Blaylock) had a catch on that one – he was my freshman roommate – so that was awesome to see him get back out there and start playing.”

This spring, Seither is playing an even bigger role than before.

With Bowers (Labrum), Darnell Washington (foot) and Ryland Goede (knee) out for the spring, Seither, along with Arik Gilbert and early enrollee Oscar Delp are receiving even more action than they ordinarily might.

“We’re all in there getting reps,” Seither said. “Everybody is really taking on a huge load in the tight end room with everyone else going down. Everyone is fighting to get back out there.”

Apparently head coach Kirby Smart likes what he sees.

During his most recent session with beat writers, Smart mentioned he was pleased with what he’s been seeing from Seither, who said he’s using his added opportunity to show coaches he’s ready to take on an even larger role this fall.

“I think I’m definitely taking advantage of my reps,” he said. “I’m trying my best every day to make an impact and waiting for everyone else to get back on the field with us.”

Seither feels improvements have been made.

“I think I’ve eliminated a lot of the mental errors as far as plays, knowing my assignment,” Seither said. “I’m no longer worrying about what I am doing, I just got out and do it and play. I also think I’ve come a long way as a run blocker.”

Seither admits it’s taken him a while to get to the point he’s at in his career.

Approaching his fourth fall in Athens, Seither has always found himself looking up at a talented pool of tight of ends. While that also figures to be true this fall, at least now it appears Seither has earned the kind of trust it takes to handle an increased role.

“Last year I thought I was as prepared as I could have been,” he said. “But looking back I know I’m way more prepared this year. I’m excited about where I’m at. I’m looking forward to seeing how the rest of the spring plays out.”

When asked about Gilbert and Delp, Seither said he’s been impressed with the fact that both teammates are eager to learn.

As for Washington and Bowers, Seither said both players are working hard to get back as quickly as they can.

“Brock is an incredible athlete and I think what stands out to me is how humble he is,” Seither said. “Coming in like I have as a freshman, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him with his head blown up. He’s always stayed level and super humble. It’s awesome to have somebody that young come in and be so humble like that.”

Seither said he will take advantage of any and all opportunities he receives this spring. With one more scrimmage to go before G-Day in two weeks at Sanford Stadium, he plans to relish every moment.

“No question,” he said. “Every opportunity we get, whether it’s a scrimmage, a 6 a.m. stadium run, it’s something special to be at the stadium at Sanford.”



