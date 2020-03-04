After playing so well to win three of its previous four games, Georgia took a step back in Wednesday's 68-54 loss to Florida.

The final stats told the story.

After holding the Gators to 40 percent from the field in the first half, what defense the Bulldogs were playing disappeared in the second, as Florida shot 54.2 percent, converting 7 of its 13 three-point attempts.

Making matters worse for the Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12) was the fact Georgia committed twice as many turnovers as the Gators (16-8) and only pulled down seven offensive rebounds, tying the season low.

"Our defensiveness and connectivity had been really good since the Auburn game, but when you turn the ball over like we did tonight it really skewers your defensive field goal percentage," said head coach Tom Crean. "But the bottom line is we have been better defensively, we had been better taking care of the ball but tonight we took a step back and they took advantage of it."



Georgia's inability to solve Florida's second-half zone also proved to be an issue, as the Bulldogs made only 8 of 20 shots, including just one of their five three-point attempts.

"Their zone defense was great. We had no answer for it," freshman Anthony Edwards said. "We weren't prepared for it; there was nothing we could do."

Crean raised an eyebrow when told what Edwards had said.

"Our guys?," said Crean. "We spent the majority of our time on the zone the last two days because we wanted to move it with screens. We knew they would go to the 3-2 or the 1-3-1. But it is packed in from the top, that's why we've got to get the cuts and drives off the spots and more movement out of the corners.

"But again, there wasn't one guy on the team I would look to and say Ok, he's cutting and giving us great movement tonight. ... If NIKE made 50-pound shoes, a couple of guys had them on."

The Gators trailed by as many as six in the second half before tying the game at 40 on a three-pointer by Tre Mann with 11:47 to play. That was before a 10-point run put the Gators up by nine at 55-46 with 4:25 to play.



Back to back travels by Rayshaun Hammonds and Edwards resulted in two consecutive three-pointers by Noah Locke. A slam dunk by Keyontae Johnson sparked a surge by the Gators who moved to 19-11, 11-6 in the SEC.

The Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12) would get back within five on a three-pointer by Sahvir Wheeler with 4:03 to play but would get no closer.

Johnson led the Gators with 18 points, followed by Locke with 17 and Scottie Lewis with 11. Edwards led the Bulldogs with 14 points, followed by Rayshaun Hammonds with 12.

"We didn't come out in warmups like we were ready to play," said Edwards, who only scored four points in the first half. "We were sluggish."

Oddly enough, Georgia's start seemed to indicate otherwise.

The Bulldogs hit their first seven shots – including a pair of threes by Hammonds – to roll out to a 19-6 lead, a spurt that included a 13-0 run.

But the Bulldogs would soon go ice cold.

For the next seven minutes, Georgia failed to score a single point until a layup by Tyree Crump broke a string of nine straight scoreless possessions.

Florida wasn’t much better in the first half, yet despite the drought, the Gators were able to whittle the lead down to 21-16 before twice tying the game, the second time at 27-27 with 1:22 left in the half.

The Gators – who were 0-for-10 from three-point range in the first half - never saw the lead before halftime thanks to a conventional three-point play by Jordan Harris that enabled Georgia to go into the locker room up 30-28.

