WHATS NEXT: The winner will advance to Wednesday’s double-elimination round against Kentucky. The loser will be eliminated from the SEC Tourney.

HOOVER, Alabama – As Georgia prepares for Tuesday morning’s 9:30 first pitch against LSU in the elimination round of the SEC Tournament, skipper Wes Johnson acknowledges there’s not as much pressure on his Bulldogs as there might ordinarily be.

At 39-14, Georgia knows it will be one of the 64 teams in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Experts also agree the Bulldogs will be one of the 16 regional hosts.

So, does that take a little of the pressure off Georgia in its game against the defending national champs?

“A little bit,” Johnson told UGASports after Monday evening’s workout at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

“I’d be lying I said it didn’t. It’s like I told our guys. I just want us to play well and continue to get better,” Johnson said. “I want to take it one pitch at a time, continue to get our approach really good, and continue to not chase as much.”

Johnson’s message to his pitchers is also crystal clear.

“We have to pound the strike zone with quality pitches. They’re (LSU) physical. Obviously, I know a lot of their guys. They can swing it if you miss in the heart of the plate,” Johnson said. “They got hot last weekend, and swept an Ole Miss team. We’ve just got to pitch and play defense.”

Johnson hopes the message has been received.

After Georgia relievers imploded during the fourth inning of Saturday’s 19-11 loss to Florida, it better be.

“There’s some underlying things. But again, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t disappointed and I told our guys that,” Johnson said. “

We got back on the horse we’re trying to do some things differently and between talking to some of them yesterday and the work we got in today.”

Johnson had not decided on a starter during his interview with UGASports.

One candidate is sophomore left-hander Jarvis Evans (3-1, 5.00). Evans did not pitch last weekend against Florida.

Normal weekend starters Kolten Smith, Leighton Finley, and Zach Harris will not be used as the three will be kept on regular rest. The earliest Smith can be expected to pitch in Thursday, with Finley on Friday if the Bulldogs are still alive.

Per Johnson, every pitcher on the staff will need to be ready.

“That was the message today. Look man, there will be some guys to get an opportunity tomorrow,” Johnson said. “We’re working down that food chain so to speak. Go out there, be so good that I can’t ignore you, and go from there.”