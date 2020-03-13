According to the league office in Birmingham, ALL organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized meetings will be suspended until that time.

After initially saying it would re-evaluate the situation on March 30, the league announced that date has now been pushed back until April 15.

The SEC Friday amended Thursday’s announcement regarding its approach to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ALERT: The @SEC today announced that all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through Apr. 15. The SEC had previously announced all competition was suspended through Mar. 30.

Ramifications will be wide-spread.

Earlier Thursday, athletic director Greg McGarity announced that the start of spring football would be delayed, after the University System of Georgia’s decision to suspend instruction at all institutions for two weeks, and that all activity on campus would be suspended for that time.

This latest ruling by the SEC will now means that there’s a possibility spring football will not take place at all, although a decision on that has yet to be made.

Georgia was scheduled to begin spring practice on Tuesday. Wednesday’s Pro Day was also cancelled.

It also increases the chance that spring sports like baseball and softball, which held out hope that their seasons would resume, will not resume at all.

After announcing Thursday that it was canceling the men’s and women’s basketball tournament and all remaining winter and spring championships would be canceled, the NCAA Leadership Council Friday recommended that ALL student athletes who participated in spring sports should be able to keep their current eligibility for the following year.

More details were to be released at a later date.