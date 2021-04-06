UGASports - SEC Spotlight: Positions battles to watch

Position battles in spring football are always of interest to fans. Here’s a look at six key position battles in the SEC.

1. ALABAMA RUNNING BACK

Najee Harris is gone but obviously there is talent to replace him. Brian Robinson Jr. has the inside track after rushing for nearly 500 yards last season but Jase McClellan is a shifty back and has more speed. Trey Sanders, a former five-star, is the wildcard coming off a knee injury his freshman year.

*****

2. FLORIDA QUARTERBACK

Emory Jones is the heir apparent to Kyle Trask but Anthony Richardson is no slouch and showed fashes last year as well. Jones has been more consistent as a runner than a passer overall and consistency is the question, so Richardson should push him.

*****

3. TEXAS A&M QUARTERBACK

Kellen Mond has been the man in College Station for what feels like 10 years so now it’s time for new blood to take over a talented offense. With the defense expected to be lights out, the new QB can come along slowly. Haynes King is the favorite but he only appeared in two games last season while Zach Calzada has even less experience. Add in freshman Eli Stowers to the mix and you have talent but zero experience. King, with his mobility, should win the job but it won’t be until the fall.

*****

4. GEORGIA EDGE RUSHER

Who replaces Azeez Ojulari as a quarterback's nightmare in the Georgia defense? Nolan Smith is the probable answer with Adam Anderson and Robert Beal also having the ability to be a hybrid pass rusher. Jalen Carter is getting a look at end which is impressive because of his size but you know there will be an athletic hybrid chasing things down on passing downs and I have my money on Smith.

*****

5. LSU QUARTERBACK

Myles Brennan? Remember him? It seems he’s been around for seven years or so. He has the experience in the system over Max Johnson and TJ Finley but both were rushed into service last year after a Brennan injury. I think LSU can be pretty good this year and to me Brennan is a big part of that.

*****

6. OLE MISS WIDE RECEIVER