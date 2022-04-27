SEC programs in pursuit of Rivals250 athlete Isaac Smith
Mississippi is home to one of the premier athletes in the current recruiting cycle: class of 2023 Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Agricultural standout Isaac Smith. A versatile playmaker, Smith plays all o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news