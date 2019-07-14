SEC Media Days upon us
Depending on how you like to break it down, the start of the college football season isn’t that far away.
The fact SEC Media Days kicks off Monday at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. is certainly an indication of that.
Over the next four days, somewhere between 1,200 and 1,500 members of the media will attend this annual rite of summer to talk to and hear from the league’s 14 head coaches and 42 student athletes who will be representing their respective institutions.
It’s football overload at its very best, a smorgasbord of conversation, discussion, and information—sure to whet the appetite of fans, no matter which team you cheer for—until kickoff, which for most schools is just seven weeks away.
Georgia takes to the stage on Tuesday. Representing the Bulldogs will of course be head coach Kirby Smart, along with quarterback Jake Fromm, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and safety J.R. Reed, who will be making his second straight appearance at the annual event.
To give you an idea of how this works, Smart’s day will start at 10 a.m. ET for a 30-minute session in the main media room, much of which will be shown live on the SEC Network.
Oh, but the day for Smart and the players doesn’t end there.
There are also sessions with the gathered electronic media and a live session on the SEC Network, along with ESPN, SEC Video, SEC Video, CBS, SEC Radio and Sirius XM. This doesn’t even count interview sessions on Radio Row, where approximately 50 different sports talk shows from around the conference line the halls of the Wynfrey Hotel leading out the adjoining Galleria Mall.
All total, the Bulldog contingent will endure what will ultimately be a four-hour stretch of endless questions, covering many different topics pertaining to the upcoming campaign.
Questions will range from the obvious, the obscure, and occasionally, the ridiculous. One never knows what will be asked, like the time during last year’s event in Atlanta when a reporter in the main room took the microphone and asked Smart about the impending “quarterback battle” between Fromm, Justin Fields, and Jacob Eason—never mind the fact that Eason had transferred to Washington seven months before.
Let’s predict a few questions, shall we?
How is Zamir White?
A legitimate question, no doubt about that. The health and progress of the former five-star running back is definitely on the minds of a lot of folks who follow the Bulldog program. Smart certainly gets it every time he addresses the local press.
Prediction: Smart will say White is on track, has done everything possible to rehab his injury, but he will have to wait and see until fall camp to get a better idea of how far along he actually is.
How concerned is Smart with the depth at wide receiver?
Another legitimate question. What was already a receiving room lacking in proven depth took an additional hit when Jeremiah Holloman was kicked off the team for striking an ex-girlfriend. Smart has yet to address the Holloman situation publicly, so it will be interesting to finally hear his comments on that, along with how he feels the players he has will be able to fill their respective roles.
We’ve yet to hear Smart comment on Miami grad transfer Lawrence Cager, and it will also be interesting to hear anything regarding what he’s initially seen from freshmen wideouts George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock.
An update on D'Wan Mathis?
We hear Mathis is recovering just fine following brain surgery, but hopefully Smart will be able to provide some further details, specifically how much the freshman quarterback will be allowed to do once practice officially begins.
Based on what we hear, Mathis is and will be just fine. Still, getting a complete and updated evaluation from Smart will no doubt be on the agenda.
What freshmen have impressed during summer workouts?
This is another age-old question typically asked of Smart, despite the fact most of the offseason work is done under the watchful eye of strength coach Scott Sinclair and his staff.
Although coaches can spend time with their freshmen, curious reporters probably won’t get much of an answer on this, as Smart typically defers detailed comment on freshmen until seeing his new charges have received some reps under fire during camp.
Smart's thoughts on off-season comments by Dan Mullen
Who doesn’t like a little soap opera?
Fans and the media certainly do, but don’t expect Smart to bite, as badly as he might want to.
Mullen has certainly had plenty to say regarding the Bulldogs, but don’t look for Smart to throw any barbs toward Gainesville.
Media Days Schedule
Monday
Missouri
LSU
Florida
Tuesday
Georgia
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Tennessee
Wednesday
Alabama
Arkansas
Mississippi State
South Carolina
Thursday
Vanderbilt
Kentucky
Auburn