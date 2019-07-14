Depending on how you like to break it down, the start of the college football season isn’t that far away.

The fact SEC Media Days kicks off Monday at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala. is certainly an indication of that.

Over the next four days, somewhere between 1,200 and 1,500 members of the media will attend this annual rite of summer to talk to and hear from the league’s 14 head coaches and 42 student athletes who will be representing their respective institutions.

It’s football overload at its very best, a smorgasbord of conversation, discussion, and information—sure to whet the appetite of fans, no matter which team you cheer for—until kickoff, which for most schools is just seven weeks away.

Georgia takes to the stage on Tuesday. Representing the Bulldogs will of course be head coach Kirby Smart, along with quarterback Jake Fromm, left tackle Andrew Thomas, and safety J.R. Reed, who will be making his second straight appearance at the annual event.

To give you an idea of how this works, Smart’s day will start at 10 a.m. ET for a 30-minute session in the main media room, much of which will be shown live on the SEC Network.

Oh, but the day for Smart and the players doesn’t end there.

There are also sessions with the gathered electronic media and a live session on the SEC Network, along with ESPN, SEC Video, SEC Video, CBS, SEC Radio and Sirius XM. This doesn’t even count interview sessions on Radio Row, where approximately 50 different sports talk shows from around the conference line the halls of the Wynfrey Hotel leading out the adjoining Galleria Mall.

All total, the Bulldog contingent will endure what will ultimately be a four-hour stretch of endless questions, covering many different topics pertaining to the upcoming campaign.

Questions will range from the obvious, the obscure, and occasionally, the ridiculous. One never knows what will be asked, like the time during last year’s event in Atlanta when a reporter in the main room took the microphone and asked Smart about the impending “quarterback battle” between Fromm, Justin Fields, and Jacob Eason—never mind the fact that Eason had transferred to Washington seven months before.

Let’s predict a few questions, shall we?