SEC extends membership invitations to Oklahoma, Texas

It’s official. Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC.

What has been projected for the past week became official on Thursday, when the Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC voted unanimously to extend membership invitations to the Sooners and Longhorns to join the conference effective July 1, 2025, with competition to begin in all sports for the 2025-2026 season.

That is, unless the two schools and the Big 12 can work out a deal for the two programs to leave earlier.

According to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Thursday’s meeting was convened after Oklahoma and Texas submitted separate requests for membership invitations on Tuesday.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” said Sankey in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our Presidents and Chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

Per a release by the SEC, Thursday’s actions are in accordance with SEC Bylaw 3.1.2, which authorizes the Chief Executive Officers of the Conference to extend invitations for membership if at least three-fourths of its 14 member institutions vote to approve.