SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kicks off media days

Here are some of the highlights from Sankey's comments on Monday morning.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said that several times during his press conference Monday to open SEC Media Days. That has certainly been true over the past year or more, as he's overseen the league's response to, among other things, Covid-19 and social injustice issues.

In 2020, the league rescheduled a handful of games due to Covid issues. The SEC built open weeks into the calendar to accommodate potential schedule shuffling.

That doesn't sound like it'll happen this fall.

"You’re expected to play as scheduled," Sankey said. "That means your team needs to be healthy to compete. If not, that game won’t be rescheduled. Thus, to dispose of the game, the forfeit word comes up at this point."

There are no extra weeks built into the schedule. As usual, teams just have one open week.

Sankey also said he has brought up the idea of eliminating roster minimums for teams to compete. If a team doesn't have enough players to play, the game will be forfeited by the team with the issues.

The conference wants to avoid that scenario. Sankey mentioned in his comments that six of the league's 14 teams have reached the 80 percent vaccination threshold, a number that he said needs to "grow rapidly."

Fans also factored in to Sankey's remarks. He implored all fans to receive their Covid-19 vaccination, noting that now is the perfect time with the season six weeks away.

"When people are fully vaccinated, we all have the ability to avoid serious health risks, reduce the virus’ spread and maximize our chances of returning to a normal college football experience, to normal life," Sanker said.