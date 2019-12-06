News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 14:40:15 -0600') }} football Edit

SEC Championship Walkthrough Report

Anthony Dasher • UGASports
Editor

ATLANTA - Georgia held a walk-through Friday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Although players were not in pads, instead dressed only in T-shirts and shorts, there were a couple of times to clean...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}