UGASports - SEC announces SEC hoops schedule

Although the entire schedules have yet to be announced, at least Georgia and the other basketball teams in the SEC know when their respective conference slates will begin.

For Tom Crean’s Bulldogs, that will begin on Dec. 30 when Mississippi State comes to Stegeman Coliseum.

The league office in Birmingham, Ala., released schedules for all 14 teams on Friday morning. Game times and television designations will be announced at a later date. “Obviously, March 11, when we last played a game, seems like a lifetime ago,” Crean said in a statement. “The rest of the spring, summer and fall have been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The announcement of our SEC schedule is an important step toward returning to games. It’s a welcome step. It’s an extremely exciting step. It’s something I’ve been anxiously awaiting. To be able to put dates on a calendar is something we weren’t able to do for some time. Hopefully, we’ll announce our non-conference schedule in the near future and soon after that we’ll be actually playing basketball at the Steg once again.”

The 18-game conference slate will also include home games against Auburn on Jan. 13, Kentucky on Jan. 20, Florida on Jan. 23, Ole Miss on Jan. 30, Vanderbilt on Feb. 6, Missouri on Feb. 16, LSU on Feb. 23 and South Carolina on Feb. 27. Georgia ventures to LSU on Wednesday, Jan. 6 for the Bulldogs’ first road game in conference play followed by trips to Arkansas on Jan. 9, Ole Miss on Jan. 16, South Carolina on Jan. 27, Auburn on Feb. 2, Texas A&M on Feb. 10, Alabama on Feb. 13, Florida on Jan. 20 and Tennessee on March 3.



Georgia’s roster for the 2020-21 season will feature six returning letterwinners and eight newcomers.

Starters Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler headline the returnees, which also includes junior Tye Fagan and sophomores Christian Brown, Jaykwon Walton and Jaxon Etter. The Bulldogs’ newcomers include a representative of each class – graduate transfer seniors Andrew Garcia, P.J. Horne and Justin Kier, juniors Jonathan Ned and Mikal Starks, sophomore Tyron McMillan and freshmen K.D. Johnson and Josh Taylor.