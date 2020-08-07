While SEC fans await news on the 2020 football schedule, the league office on Friday did provide an update as it pertains to the initial Covid-19 management requirements for the fall.

The requirements, established by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, will begin immediately and includes testing requirements, procedures for infection and contact tracing, along with protocols for quarantine and isolation.

“Our Medical Task Force is producing an effective strategy for testing and monitoring, which complements the vigilant day-to-day efforts of our campuses to establish and maintain healthy environments in which our student-athletes can train and compete,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the statement. “Our health experts have guided us through each stage of preparation for the safe return of activity and, together with the medical staffs embedded within our athletics programs, we will continue to monitor developments around the virus and evolve our plan to meet the health needs of our student-athletes.”

The Task Force, headed up by Georgia Associate AD for Sports Medicine Ron Courson, has been meeting regularly since the start of the pandemic back in mid-March.

According to the league, the requirements are being developed as minimum standards for SEC programs to enact and serve to build on recommendations of the Autonomy 5 Medical Advisory Group and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines. The SEC anticipates an additional pre-season report from the SEC’s Task Force by August 31.