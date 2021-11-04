SEC and Big Ten visits coming for 18-offer 2024 Georgia ATH Khalil Bolden
The gifted have the knack for making the difficult look easy. Catching a Buford High School game this fall, Khalil “KJ” Bolden has his nationally recognized Wolves squad (8-1) heading for a 6A Geor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news