If you’ve followed Georgia baseball the past two years, then you’re already familiar with the impact made by Emerson Hancock as one of the top pitchers in the SEC.

Wednesday night, the Cairo native’s hard work paid off as the Seattle Mariners selected Hancock with the sixth pick in the first round of the MLB Draft.

He becomes the 11th Bulldog selected in the first round, the first since pitcher Robert Tyler was taken 38th overall by Colorado in 2016.

He’ll soon have some company.

Teammate Cole Wilcox was expected to hear his name later in the first round.

It will mark the third time Georgia has had two first-rounders in the same season joining Derek Lilliquist (Braves) and Chris Carpenter (Cardinals) in 1987, followed in 2008 by Gordon Beckham (White Sox) and Josh Fields (Mariners).

"(I love) his four-pitch mix," MLBNetwork analyst Al Leiter said. "He's been up to 99 mph, he's really 94-96. I think Jerry DiPoto (Mariners GM) has historically been picking college guys, along with Scott Hunter (Director of Amateur Scouting). This is a nice pick."