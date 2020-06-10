Seattle takes Hancock with Pick No. 6
If you’ve followed Georgia baseball the past two years, then you’re already familiar with the impact made by Emerson Hancock as one of the top pitchers in the SEC.
Wednesday night, the Cairo native’s hard work paid off as the Seattle Mariners selected Hancock with the sixth pick in the first round of the MLB Draft.
He becomes the 11th Bulldog selected in the first round, the first since pitcher Robert Tyler was taken 38th overall by Colorado in 2016.
He’ll soon have some company.
Teammate Cole Wilcox was expected to hear his name later in the first round.
It will mark the third time Georgia has had two first-rounders in the same season joining Derek Lilliquist (Braves) and Chris Carpenter (Cardinals) in 1987, followed in 2008 by Gordon Beckham (White Sox) and Josh Fields (Mariners).
"(I love) his four-pitch mix," MLBNetwork analyst Al Leiter said. "He's been up to 99 mph, he's really 94-96. I think Jerry DiPoto (Mariners GM) has historically been picking college guys, along with Scott Hunter (Director of Amateur Scouting). This is a nice pick."
According to MLB.com, Seattle;s assigned value for Hancock as the sixth overall pick sits at $5,742,900.
Hancock finished his career with a 16-7 career mark with a 3.47 ERA in 33 career starts, struck out 206 batters and walked just 55 in 192 innings of work.
Some of his best work came in conference play.
They include:
• Earned SEC Pitcher of the Week after a dominating win over Missouri, going eight scoreless innings and allowing just three hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts, retiring 19 of the final 20 batters he faced
• Tossed complete game five-hitter at Tennessee, with no walks and nine strikeouts, but lost 2-0 on a two-run infield single; also lost 1-0 to No. 10 LSU after pitching a then-career-high eight innings, allowing just one run on two hits with four strikeouts
• Beat No. 22 South Carolina 6-1 in Columbia, with a career-high 12 strikeouts in seven innings. Lone run allowed came on a home run
• No decision versus No. 5 Vanderbilt; left with a 2-1 lead in the eighth with eight strikeouts.
It was efforts like these that enabled the big right-hander to finish third nationally in WHIP (084) and 20th nationally in ERA (1.99) as a sophomore.
Hancock was 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA with 34 strikeouts and just three walks in 24 innings for the 14-4 Bulldogs before the season was cancelled.
“I’m very disappointed we weren’t able to play this year,” Hancock said recently. “We had a really good group of guys. I knew in my heart this was the year we were finally going to break through at the regionals. We had that feeling. We were getting primed to play our best baseball in May and June, and it’s very disappointing we weren’t able to do that. Nonetheless, we had a great group of guys. We certainly had fun in the 18 games we played.”
The draft wraps up Thursday with rounds 2-5, beginning at 5 p.m.
Of the remaining draft-eligible Bulldogs, keep an eye on left-handed pitcher Ryan Webb, along with outfielder Tucker Bradley possibly hearing their names called.
Other potential draftees include shortstop Cam Shepherd, outfielder/infielder Riley King and outfielder Ben Anderson.
Players not selected will be able to sign free agent deals worth $20,000 or return to school for another year after the NCAA voted to allow all spring sports athletes to keep their current year of eligibility for another season.
