Georgia’s remarkable run under first-year head coach Wes Johnson fell one win short of the College World Series, as North Carolina State defeated the Bulldogs 8-5 Monday night.

With the win, the Wolfpack (38-21) advances to this week’s CWS in Omaha, Nebraska. Georgia ends its season at 43-17.

Georgia’s pitchers simply could not contain the bats of North Carolina State, which outhit the Bulldogs 15-6.

Much of the damage came from the top three in the Wolfpack order.

Eli Serrano, Garrett Pennington, and Alec Makarweicz went a combined 7-for-14 with each player hitting a home run.

A solo home run by Charlie Condon in his final at-bat at Foley Field capped the scoring for the Bulldogs, who used a walk by Slate Alford to give the Bulldogs a smidgen of life before a pop-up by Dylan Goldstein, and fly out to center by Tre Phelps ended the game.

After homering in Sunday’s game, Phelps did it again in the second inning on Monday, depositing the ball just to the right of the batter’s eye for a 2-0 lead.

But the lead would not last for long.

North Carolina State tied the game in the third on a two-run homer by Garrett Pennington off starter Zach Harris, before adding two more in the fourth, one off Harris and another off Kolten Smith.

It’s not like the Bulldogs did not have their chances.

With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Georgia loaded the bases with just one out and Condon at the plate.

However, Condon struck out before Slate Alford grounded out to second on a 3-2 count to end the inning.

North Carolina extended the lead to 5-2 in the sixth on a solo home run by Eli Serrano, only to be answered by Georgia with single run in the inning’s bottom half.

The teams traded runs in the seventh, before a two-run homer by Alec Makarewicz pushed the lead to 8-4. This time, the Bulldogs would not recover.